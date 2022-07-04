524 dead in 467 accidents last month: Road Safety Foundation

At least 524 people were dead and 821 were injured in 467 road accidents across the country in June, Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation, said in a press release today (July 4, 2022).

Among the deceased, 68 were women and 73 were children, the organisation added.

Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

A total of 204 people died in 197 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 38.93 percent of the total deaths, the press release added.

Some 107 pedestrians and 86 drivers and their helpers died in accidents during this period.

At least nine people were dead and three remained missing in eight waterway accidents while 16 were dead and four injured in 18 train accidents.