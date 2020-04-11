5 die with cold, fever, respiratory problems in 5 districts

At least five people, including a child, suffering from cold, fever, cough and respiratory problems died in Faridpur, Khulna, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, and Bhola between Friday night and Saturday morning, UNB reports.

In Khulna, a six-month-old baby suffering from cold, fever, cough and pneumonia died at the Isolation Unit of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in the morning.

KMCH Corona Unit Doctor Shailendranath Biswas said the baby died around 1am.

His samples have been collected for coronavirus test.

The baby from the city’s Khalispur was hospitalised around 3pm and later transferred to the Isolation Unit, he added.

In Brahmanbaria, a woman suffering from fever, cold and breathing problem died at the district town in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Muna Begum, 35, wife of Bashir Ahmed.

She had been suffering from fever from March 31. After she was taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, doctors referred her to Dhaka.

But Muna did not agree to go Dhaka and was undergoing treatment at home, said Bashir. She died around 7am, he said adding that doctors have collected her samples for testing.

In Laxmipur, a 55-year-old man suffering from fever died at Charfolkon Jajira of Kamalnagar upazila on Friday night.

Civil Surgeon Abdul Gaffar said four houses were put under lockdown after the man died around 11:30pm.

His sample has been sent to Chattogram for coronavirus test, he added.

In Faridpur, a day labourer suffering from fever died in Madhukhali upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam Mondol, 48, a resident of Khajura of Jashore.

Aminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Madhukhali Police Station, said Salam was coming to the hospital but the van driver left him on the way fearing coronavirus infection.

He was later taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) on Friday night but he was already dead, said Dr Md Jewel of the emergency ward.

They have collected samples of the deceased and sent to IEDCR for testing, the doctor added.

In Bhola, a man with fever and breathing problems died at Charumed in Lalmohan upazila on Friday night.

After the death of Abul Kalam, 50, two villages were locked down, said Dr Mohsin Khan, resident medical officer of Lalmohan Health Complex.

He said the wife of Kalam’s elder son, who is a garment worker, returned from Dhaka seven days ago.

Kalam had been suffering from fever, diarrhoea and breathing complications for the last five days, the RMO said, adding that he was taken to the upazila health complex on Friday noon as his condition deteriorated.

He was later referred to Sadar Hospital but he died before he could be taken there.

However, Kalam was buried without informing the administration and hospital authorities.

Kalam’s samples that were collected before his death at Lalmohan Health Complex will be sent to Barishal on Saturday for test, said the RMO.

Current coronavirus situation

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, has infected more than 1.7 million around the world.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Until Saturday, the virus has killed more than 100,000 people. Currently, 1,221,285 people are being treated with 49,835 in serious or critical condition.

Bangladesh on Saturday reported three more deaths from coronavirus and 58 new cases.

The country has so far confirmed 482 cases and 30 deaths.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Dhaka’s Mirpur, Basabo and Narayangaj have so far been the most infected regions of the country.