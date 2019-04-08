5 Bangladeshis among 11 killed in Malaysia bus plunge

A picture of the bus in the drain taken from the Info Kemalangan Jalan Raya. UNB photo

At least 11 workers, including five Bangladeshis, were killed and 32 others injured as a factory bus carrying them plunged into a monsoon drain along Jalan S8 Pekeliling, near MAS Kargo, Kuala Lumpur International Airport(KLIA) on Sunday, reports New Straits Times, a Malaysian daily.

The deceased Bangladeshis were identified as Md Razib Munsi, 26, Md Sohel, 24, Mohin, 37, Al Amin, 25, and Golam Mostafa, 22.

The Bangladeshi nationals injured in the accident are Md Nazmul Haque, 21, Md Rozbul Islam, 43, Imran Hossain, 21, Jahid Hassan, 21, Samim Ali, 32, Mohammad Yunus, 27, Md Rakib, 24. They are undergoing treatment at Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital.

KLIA OCPD Asst Comm Zulkifli Adamshah said that the bus carrying 43 passengers including MAS Kargo contract workers, coming from Nilai, Negri Sembilan, and heading to their work palce, plunged into the drain as the driver lost control over the vehicle, leaving nine people dead on the spot.

Two injured victims died at hospital.

The remaining passengers were sent to different hospitals, including Kajang, Serdang and Putrajaya hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel took about an hour to reach the victims as they had to cut through several parts of the bus.

