4th phase municipal polls: Voters allege snatching of ballots, stamping ‘boat’ symbol in Sonaimuri

A clash broke out among the supporters of ruling Awami League (AL), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the councilor candidates over ballot stuffing in broad daylight at a polling centre in Sonaimuri municipality of Noakhali on Sunday.
At that time, a number of women, who were waiting to cast votes, were seen returning home without casting ballots. Later members of Border Guard Bangladesh, led by an executive magistrate, brought the situation under control.
The incident was reportedly took place around 10:00 am.
Voting is underway at two municipalities in Noakhali. Traditional ballot papers are being used at Sonaimuri municipality while electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Chatkhil municipality.
A rush of woman voters was seen at Al-Helal Kindergarten centre in Sonaimuri municipality around 9:00am. Many were even seen standing in queue on the road outside the centre.
Presiding officer of the centre, Monirul Haque told Prothom Alo that the number of the centre’s voters is 2,494. Some 300 votes were cast till 9:00 am.
A clash broke out among the supporters of Awami League, BNP and the councilor candidate over casting ballots in broad daylight at this centre about 10:00am. Several women voters, who were ousted from the centre, alleged that their ballots have been snatched away and stamped on the ‘boat’ symbol, the electoral symbol of Awami League.
An executive magistrate caught a youth red-handed while casting fake vote at Government Primary School polling centre in Kousholla of Sonaimuri upazila. Details of the youth couldn’t be known.
Returning officer and district election officer, Mohammad Rabiul Alam said voting has begun in Sonaimuri and Chatkhil municipalities of Noakhali in a peaceful environment.
A large number of voters have turned up as each centre since the morning. No untoward incident was reported till 10:30am, he added.