42, highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day

Forty-two people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 888, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day in the country so far, she added.

Two thousand seven hundred and forty-three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 65,769.

The infection rate is 20.88 percent, she said.

A total of 13,136 samples were tested in 52 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 578 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,903 and the recovery rate to 21.14 percent, the DGHS official added.

Among the deceased, 35 were male and seven female, she said adding that 27 were from Dhaka, eight from Chattogram, two from Sylhet, two from Rajshahi, two from Khulna and the other from Mymensingh division.

Of them, 30 died in hospitals and 12 at home, the DGHS official said.

Of the deceased, one was between 21-30 years old, seven between 31-40, nine within 41-50, seven within 51-60, 14 between 61-70, three were 71-80 and another was 91-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

A total of 467 people were put in isolation in the last 24 hours, she said.