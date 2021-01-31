42 citizens wait to meet president, more evidence in second letter

On 14 December last year, 42 eminent citizens of the country had sent a letter to the president asking for a supreme judicial council to be formed in order to investigate and take measures against the election commission for financial irregularities, corruption, finance-related misdemeanours, election-related irregularities and other serious misdeeds as exposed in the media. These citizens have sent another letter with further information and evidence against the commission.

This letter was sent on 17 January as an appendix to the first letter, in order to help the president decide upon the matter. The letter includes a copy of a seven-part series run by Baishakhi Television on the alleged irregularities and corruption concerning the funds allocated to the election commission for training purposes. Also attached with the letter are copies of media reports concerning the audit objection of the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in this connection.

In the letter, the 42 citizens requested a meeting with the president so that they could apprise him directly of these allegations.