4 more coronavirus patients die, 503 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Four people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, DGHS said today.

The death toll now stands at 131, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services during a briefing.

Five hundred and three have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections recorded so far in the country in a day.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 4,689.

Meanwhile, four more have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 112, Dr Nasima also said.

A total of 3,686 samples were tested in 21 PCR labs across the country since yesterday, which is 7.9 percent higher than the previous day, she added. So far total 39,776 samples have been tested.

All of the four deceased were male, from Dhaka and aged between 52-60, the DGHS official added.

A total of 123 were put under isolation around the country since yesterday, she also said.