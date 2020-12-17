36 Hefazat men accused of killing Ahmad Shafi

A complaint case has been filed against 36 leaders and activists of Hezafat-e-Islam, accusing them of killing the Hefazat amir Shah Ahmad Shafi. Md Moinuddin, the brother-in-law of the deceased leader, filed the case on Thursday at the court of the Chattogram judicial magistrate Shiplu Kumar Dey. The complainant does not hold any post in Hefazat-e-Islam.

The 36 accused in the case include Hefazat-e-Islam’s joint secretary general Maulana Mamunul Huq, Nasir Uddin Munir, organising secretary Azizul Huq Islamabadi, deputy organising secretary Mir Idris, assistant secretary general Habib Ullah, assistant finance secretary Ahsan Ullah, publicity secretary Zakaria Noman Fayezi, and personal assistant (khadem) of the current Hefazat Amir Junaid Babunagari, Enamul Hasan. All of them are Hefazat men.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Abu Hanif told Prothom Alo that the case has been filed for the pre-planned murder of Ahmad Shafi. The court has directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the case.