3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers die in IED blast at Central African Republic

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers died after their vehicle in the Central African Republic struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in the early hours of Tuesday (October 4, 2022).

The three deceased are Sainiks — Jashim Uddin, Jahangir Alam and Sharif Hossain, said the Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a press release.

They were declared dead when they were transferred to Bouar town of Central African Republic for better treatment, said the release.

Another peacekeeper Major Ashraful Haque, who was injured in the incident, is now undergoing treatment in the hospital, the release said.

The vehicle of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers conducting an operation under the aegis of the United Nations peacekeeping mission came under the IED attack at 8:35pm local time on Monday (1:35am Bangladesh time Tuesday), the ISPR added.

The other Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic are safe, it said.