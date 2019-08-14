2 more die of dengue; 2,093 others admitted to hospitals

Dengue has claimed two more lives and 2,093 new patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country, reports UNB.

The new deaths were recorded in the capital and Rajshahi on Monday while the new infections in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Akram Hossain, 40, son of late Abdul Wahab of Jatrabari in the capital, and Abdul Malek, son of Golam Nabi of Bahram Housenagar in Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj district.

Akram succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 5am, said Constable Raju Ahmed of the DMCH police camp.

Quoting his relatives, he said Akram was admitted to the hospital 5-6 days ago with dengue.

In Rajshahi, Malek breathed his last at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at noon, said its deputy director Dr Saiful Ferdous.

He said Malek who used to work as a mason in Dhaka returned home recently with dengue and he was taken to the RMCH early Monday.

As his condition was serious, he was taken to the intensive care unit where he died, Dr Saiful said.

Of the new infections, 842 were reported from the overcrowded capital city, which has been at the centre of the outbreak.

Since January, 43,271 people were hospitalised with dengue, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 35,225 had made full recovery. Currently, 8,006 patients, including children, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

The government has so far confirmed the deaths of 40 people from dengue although the unofficial estimates suggest the death toll is much higher.