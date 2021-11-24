2 Japanese children want to stay with Bangladeshi father, HC heard their opinion

The high court today ruled that the two Japanese children of Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano will remain with their father.

Delivering a verdict on a writ petition, the High Court said Eriko can meet the children — Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina — three times a year.

She can meet her daughters for 10 days at a time exclusively and Imran will bear her travel expenses, the court said.

Eriko can also meet her children at any other time at her own expense, as she lives and works in Japan, the HC observed.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman also ordered Imran sharif to give Tk 10 lakh, within seven days, to Eriko for her expenses.

Imran has been ordered to allow the children to talk to their mother, via video calls, twice a month.

The HC bench expressed hope that the parents of the children will take constructive and positive steps for their welfare.

The court asked the social welfare officer concerned in Dhaka to submit a report on the status of the children to the court through the Supreme Court registrar general’s office every three months.

The bench, however, rejected another petition filed by Imran seeking custody of his and Eriko’s third daughter.

The grounds on which the HC delivered the verdict could not be known as the written text was not released today.

After the court delivered the verdict, Imran’s lawyer Fawzia Karim Firoze told reporters that the children wanted to stay with their father and the HC has heard their opinions.

The children’s interests have been prioritised, she added.

Meanwhile, Eriko’s lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told reporters that they will take necessary steps after receiving and examining the written verdict.

On November 1, the High Court fixed today’s date to deliver its verdict after concluding hearing on a petition filed by Eriko, seeking custody of the children.

On July 18, Eriko, a doctor based in Tokyo, came to Bangladesh and filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking a directive on Imran to hand over the two children to her custody.

On August 19, the HC bench directed Imran to produce his daughters before it on August 31. But before that, the Criminal Investigation Department of Police took the children into their custody on August 22.

On August 23, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman said the girls will remain at the centre till the August 31 hearing.

The HC bench on August 31 directed the authorities concerned to move the two children of Imran and Eriko to a residence in the capital’s Gulshan from a victim support centre to ensure a family environment for them.

On September 16, the HC gave the responsibility to their lawyers for reaching an amicable settlement. But, they failed to reach an agreeable solution through negotiation.