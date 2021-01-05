$2 COVID-19 vaccine in India to cost $5.25 in Bangladesh: Zafrullah Chowdhury

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury has raised questions on why Bangladesh will pay more money than India to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute in India.

“India is getting COVID-19 vaccine at $2 per does, for what we are spending $5.25,” he said.

He raised question on who is pocketing the extra amount of the money.

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder made the remarks at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.

