187 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours; 12,148 infected

One hundred and eighty-seven people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am today, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 17,465 and the death rate stands at 1.61 percent. The daily death toll is down from the previous day’s 226 – which was also the second-highest single-day deaths recorded in the country.

At least 12,148 new infections were reported during the period, taking the overall number of infections to 10,83,922, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 28.96 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 15.08 percent. The positivity rate the previous day was 27.23 percent.

A total of 41,947 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours.

At least 8,536 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,14,343 and the recovery rate at 84.36 percent.

Among the 187 deceased, 113 were men and 74 were women.

Of them, two were within 11-20 years old, seven between 21-30, 11 between 31-40, 30 between 41-50, 36 between 51-60, 54 between 61-70, 30 within 71-80, 12 were between 81-90, four between 91-100, and one above 100 years old, added the release.