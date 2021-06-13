164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean sea

Prothom Alo
The Libyan coast guard has rescued 439 immigrants from Mediterranean Sea. 164 of the rescued immigrants were Bangladeshis.
An official of Bangladesh embassy in Libya confirmed the news to Prothom Alo on Sunday.
A report of The Libya Observer said two vessels belonging to the Libyan Coast Guard conducted two separate rescue operations on Thursday and saved 439 immigrants of African and Asian nationalities. They were sailing on rubber dinghies and heading towards European countries.
A spokesperson for the Libyan Naval Forces chief of staff said that two rescue vessels conducted the drive.
The rescued immigrants were taken to a naval base in the capital Tripoli and handed over to the Libyan Anti-Illegal Immigration Department.
Libya Observer reports that the home minister of the country recently said that over nine thousand Europe-bound immigrants were rescued by the coast guard this year while the number was over seven thousand in 2020.
According to International Organisation for Migration (IOM) a total of 813 immigrants have died on Mediterranean sea from 1 January to 12 June this year.