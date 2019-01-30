15 injured in AL factional clash in Faridganj

Awami League factional clash has left 15 injured in Faridganj, Chandpur on Tuesday Dhaka Tribune

Three policemen were injured as they worked to bring the situation under control

At least 15 people, including three policemen, were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League at its upazila headquarters in Faridganj, Chandpur on Tuesday.

Police sources said an extended Awami League meeting was held in Faridganj to finalize the candidates for the upazila elections. During the meeting, the current lawmaker’s supporters attacked the supporters of the former MP.

Upon receiving information about the clash, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control using tear gas and firing rubber bullets.

Awami League district council member Saiful Islam Ripon, former Chhatra League vice-president Mahbubur Rahman, and Jubo League leader Alam Babu were among the injured.

The injured were taken to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex and several other clinics for treatment.

Asaduzzaman Jewel, resident medical officer of the health complex, said 10 people were given treatment in the hospital. They had wounds in various parts of their bodies.

Faridganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said district police and riot police intervened to stop the fighting between the Awami League factions. Three policemen, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Rabiul, were injured in the incident.

Chandpur Additional Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said: “Police are investigating the matter to figure out the reason behind the incident.”

On the other hand, Faridganj Municipality Mayor Mahfuzur Haque said the extended meeting was organized ignoring the ban of the district committee. The chaos ensued due to the disregard of the ban.