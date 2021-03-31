The third and final T20I in Auckland today presents the last chance for the Tigers, at least until their next tour to New Zealand, to register a first-ever win against the hosts in their backyard.

However, in order to accomplish that, Bangladesh will have to adopt a better approach and play proper cricket, both of which have been missing on the tour so far.

The batting, bowling and even fielding department have been inconsistent so far, leading to Bangladesh being swept in the three ODIs before losing both previous T20Is.

Apart from Soumya Sarkar’s blistering fifty in the second T20I, Bangladesh have hardly any positives to show for a 28-run defeat (DLS method) that included confusion about the revised target.

Right-handed opener Liton Das has managed just fifty runs on the entire tour and will be looking to make a statement with the bat in the last game.

Like the batsmen, Bangladesh’s bowlers have also lacked bite, with the likes of Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed unable to threaten the opponent. But left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed showed promise as he opened the innings with the new ball alongside young pacer Shoriful Islam, who managed to bounce back after a poor T20I debut in the preceding game.

On the back of 31st straight defeat to New Zealand on their soil, Soumya believes the visitors will need to perform in all departments to taste a so-far elusive victory.

“It is possible to win here. But the way we have been playing… bowlers have been doing well one day and batsmen the other day. But if we can have performed well in all three departments, it will be easier for us,” Soumya told media yesterday.

“We only have one game remaining and if we can do well in the batting, bowling and fielding departments then it is possible to win. Our fielding was good in the previous game barring a few small mistakes. If we can minimise those mistakes and utilise the chances that we get, then I think we can win tomorrow’s (today’s) game.”

The Black Caps have already made the statement with a relatively inexperienced side grabbing their opportunity in the absence of regular memebers and it is also important that the Tigers make a statement in the final game in the absence of experienced cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Weather could also play a big role in the third and final game as rain was forecast for today while Eden Park pitch has always offered sporting pitches and short boundaries that make for scoring encounters.