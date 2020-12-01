13-yr-old Bangladeshi swimmer makes record crossing Bangla Channel

Thirteen-year-old schoolboy on Monday took just 3 hours and 20 minutes to cross the Bangla Channel in the Bay of Bengal.

Rabbi Rahman, 9th grader of Subil High School in Bogura, secured first place in the 15th Bangla Channel Swimming competition. Rabbi is the youngest Bangladeshi swimmer to cross the Bangla Channel.

Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming-2020 kicked off from Shah Parir Dwip Jetty in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar at 9:25am today. This time the highest number of 40 swimmers crossed the Bangla Channel together.