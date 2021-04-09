1,228 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

After the global outbreak of coronavirus, every day there had been reports of Covid-related deaths of expatriate Bangladeshis in the US. However, since the middle of last year, such deaths of expatriate Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia have exceeded that of the US. Numbers are enough to indicate the grave situation of the migrant workers here. In the 13 months from March last year till 7 April this year, 1,228 Bangladeshis died in Saudi Arabia alone.

Till date, in 23 countries of the world, including Saudi Arabia, a total of 2,729 expatriate Bangladeshis have died of coronavirus. This was revealed in information from the foreign ministry, the embassies in 6 Middle East countries and various expatriate Bangladeshi organisations. According to these sources, the corona cases among expatriate Bangladesh in the Middle East and countries of the West had dropped for some time, but these have spiraled over the last month or so.