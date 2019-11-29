12 injured in infighting during Sitakunda AL triennial conference

At least 12 members of Sitakunda Upazila Awami League unit were injured in a clash during its triennial conference on Friday.

Firoz Alam Molla, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, said the activists clashed over sitting arrangement around 2:30pm. The injured were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.

According to local sources, the clash erupted within 15 minutes of the conference, reports UNB.

After the clash, Abdullah Al Baker Bhuiyan and Upazila Chairman SM Al Mamun were elected president and general secretary of the upazila AL unit.

Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, inaugurated the conference where AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, MP; Didarul Alam, MP; Chattogram Zila Parishad Chairman MA Salam, among others, were present.

When the committee was announced, followers of Didarul Alam left the venue shouting slogans rejecting it.

The triennial conference took place after seven years.