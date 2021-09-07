10 years of rights commission: NHRC avoids talking about ‘gunfights’, enforced disappearance

In the first few years of its inception, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) would do at least four tasks. It would issue letters to the home ministry regarding incidents of “gunfight” and enforced disappearance, would seek information of those incidents, send statements to media and at the end of the year the commission would submit a detailed report to the president.

But now the Commission is lax in doing even this much. The Commission allegedly avoids addressing rights violations like gunfights, enforced disappearance and torture in custody.

The latest report of NHRC says the allegations of extrajudicial killing and crossing limits by some members of law enforcement agencies are tarnishing the “image of the government” a little. But, the report claims, the government has notable success in improving the rights situation in the country.

The reports lacks detailed description of the allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance and torture and death in custody. Regarding the deaths in “gunfight”, the Commission said people were deeply worried because of the deaths of accused drug smugglers and injuries of law enforcers in gunfights during the anti-drug campaigns. The NHRC report called the allegations of extrajudicial killings as “so called allegations”.