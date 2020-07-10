1 lakh people panicked as Teesta crosses danger level in Lalmonirhat again

About one lakh people in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat are worried about flooding on the shoals and chars of the Teesta river as its waters have begun crossing the danger level since this afternoon.

The river was flowing 28cm above the danger level at Teesta Barrage point at Dowani area of Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha upazila since 6:00pm today, said Abdul Quader, sub-divisional engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board.

Meanwhile, the water of Dharla River was flowing only two centimetres below danger level at Shimulbari Ghat point yesterday morning, he said.

The Teesta and Dharla rivers’ water was rising due to heavy rains and an onrush of water from upstream in India, said Quader, adding that he feared another the onset of another flood.

Abdul Quader said WDB officials are monitoring the situation. All the gates of Teesta Barrage were kept open this afternoon for controlling water flow pressure i.

Meanwhile, char areas and low-lying areas along the rivers have been inundated due to the sudden rise in water level of the river Teesta, our Lalmonirhat correspondent reports quoting the WDB officials.

River water has seeped into the house in these areas, the WDB officials said.

Over one lakh of people in 110 villages under 21 unions of the five upazilas are worried about the flood situation again due to the alarmingly rise of the Teesta river water, they said.

Aklas Uddin,58, a flood victim at Teesta River char Dowani in Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha upazila said the Teesta water started increasing again since this morning.

“We returned home after living for 10 days in a temporary house due to the recent flood, and we are going to face another flood situation,” he said.