বাংলাদেশ থেকে এ বছর দুর্নীতিবিরোধী চ্যাম্পিয়ন পুরস্কার বিজয়ী রোজিনা ইসলাম

US Embassy in Bangladesh 9 December 2022
বাংলাদেশ থেকে এ বছর দুর্নীতিবিরোধী চ্যাম্পিয়ন পুরস্কার বিজয়ী রোজিনা ইসলামকে অভিনন্দন জানাতে আমাদের সাথে যোগ দিন!
আজ সেক্রেটারি অফ স্টেট ৮টি দেশের দুর্নীতিবিরোধী চ্যাম্পিয়নদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছেন যারা তাদের কাজের মাধ্যমে স্বচ্ছতা ও জবাবদিহিতার জন্য লড়াই করার মাধ্যমে সারা বিশ্বকে আরো ভালো পরিবর্তনের দিকে নিয়ে যাচ্ছেন। আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্নীতিবিরোধী দিবসে আমরা সরকার, সংবাদপত্র, সুশীল সমাজ ও বিচার বিভাগের সদস্যসহ সকল চ্যাম্পিয়নের অবদান স্বীকার করি।
Join us in congratulating this year’s Anti-Corruption Champion Award winner from Bangladesh, Rozina Islam!
Today, the Secretary of State announced Anti-Corruption Champions from 8 countries who are changing the world for the better through their work to fight for transparency and accountability. On International Anti-Corruption Day, we recognize these champions who are members of government, the press, civil society, and the judiciary.