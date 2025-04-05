Yunus-Modi talks to benefit peoples of both countries: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed optimism that the bilateral meeting between chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will lead to positive outcomes for the peoples of both Bangladesh and India.

“This will undoubtedly benefit the people of Bangladesh and the people of India – the people of both countries,” he said, replying to a question from reporters at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Friday evening.