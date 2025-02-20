Youth emerged through uprising will influence the state for at least 2 decades: Nahid

Dhaka
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md. Nahid Islam Wednesday said those who can embrace the aspirations of the youth through the July-August mass uprising will be the ones to achieve success in the coming days.
“The young generation emerged through the mass uprising, will highly influence the state, politics and the society for at least next two decades with their thoughts, ideas and activities,” he stated.
Nahid Islam, also adviser to posts and telecommunications and ICT ministry, was addressing the closing ceremony and award distribution of ‘Youth Festival-2025’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) in the capital in the evening.
Chaired by Information and broadcasting secretary Mahbuba Farzana, it was also addressed by Youth and Sports Secretary Md. Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, PIB Director-General Faruk Wasif and Joint Secretary of the ministry Nigar Sultana.
Nahid Islam said ‘Youth Festival-2025’ was organised to acknowledge the crucial role of youth in the July-August mass uprising and to inspire them, helping them recover from the trauma of those tumultuous events.
“However, one event alone would not be enough as the movement had been successful through a bloodied uprising. Therefore, many more such festivals need to be arranged,” he stressed.
He added that the youth fought for change because the people of the country desired it with a vision to prevent another dominant political party like Awami League or a leader like Sheikh Hasina from emerging as the party had destroyed all of the country’s institutions, the media, and people’s freedom.
Nahid said, “The quicker the country’s changes and reforms are completed, the faster the youth will recover from their trauma and be revitalised.”
He also pointed out the widespread desire among the people for a mass uprising, which has already influenced other countries and stressed that the country must make use of this uprising positively to benefit the nation.
The advisor expressed the strength of the youth should be directed toward constructive work, as the next two decades will see them profoundly influencing the country’s politics.
Commenting on recent clashes in education institutions, he warned, “Actions will be taken against those responsible for creating unrest in the educational institutions aimed at bringing an end to muscle power-based politics.”
Referring to the oppression and torture carried out by the fascist forces in the last 16 years, the adviser said fascist forces still remained active in various sectors due to the powerful backing of the fascist regime.
Actions will be taken soon against those responsible for snatching voting rights through manipulation in the 2018 national elections using their position in the administration, Nahid said, adding, “Drives against fascists lurking in various tiers of the state will be continued.”
The killings during the July-August mass uprising are currently being prosecuted, the adviser said, adding, “The trial of Sheikh Hasina and others implicated in these atrocities will be visible within this year.”
The event concluded with the distribution of awards for photography and drone videos. In the professional category, Md. Ahsan Ullah Rifat secured first position while Mohammad Tasawar Islam, Mamunur Rashid secured second and third position respectively.
In the amateur category, Raihan Ahmed became first while Shahriar Amin Fahim and SM Ariful Amin secured second and third position.
In the drone video category, the first prize was awarded to SM Mostafizur Rahman while the second and third prize went to Mohammad Rokibul Hasan and Al Mahmud Bin Samsuddin respectively.
Winners for each category received cheques for TK 100,000 (1st prize), TK 75,000 (2nd prize), and TK 50,000 (3rd prize) along with certificates and crests.
The event began with a one-minute silence to pay homage to the martyrs and those injured during the July-August uprising.