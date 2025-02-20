Youth emerged through uprising will influence the state for at least 2 decades: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md. Nahid Islam Wednesday said those who can embrace the aspirations of the youth through the July-August mass uprising will be the ones to achieve success in the coming days.

“The young generation emerged through the mass uprising, will highly influence the state, politics and the society for at least next two decades with their thoughts, ideas and activities,” he stated.

Nahid Islam, also adviser to posts and telecommunications and ICT ministry, was addressing the closing ceremony and award distribution of ‘Youth Festival-2025’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) in the capital in the evening.