Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee today (21 February) said there is no need for a separate oath for the ‘Yes’ vote, as it will automatically take effect once the National Parliament is in session.

“The national election has already been held. The members of parliament have taken oath. A referendum was conducted and the ‘Yes’ has won,” he told reporters after paying tribute to the martyrs of the Language Movement at the Shaheed Minar in the Lakshmipur district.

He also urged people to move away from what he described as mob culture, saying it creates disorder and instability.

“Mob culture means creating chaos. If an atmosphere of disorder is created, it will obstruct the process of building Bangladesh. Those who create obstacles to building the country will eventually turn into enemies of the nation,” he said.

The minister urged all to refrain from such practices.

Among others present at the event were Lakshmipur district BNP Member Secretary Sahab Uddin Sabu, Joint Convener Hasibur Rahman, and Bangladesh Football Federation Vice-President Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/yes-vote-automatically-effective-no-oath-needed-water-resources-minister-1367486