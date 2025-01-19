‘Would be better if we had three or four more Hamzas’

Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan said it would be a proud moment for the country to see Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury put on a red and green jersey, but wants to see more players like Hamza playing in the Bangladesh ranks.

The 34-year-old midfielder was speaking to reporters after appearing in an AFC A Licence coaching course (Part 1) conducted by the Bangladesh Football Federation from January 18 to 29.

Speaking about the impending arrival of Hamza, who recently pledged his allegiance for Bangladesh, Jamal said: “This is a big thing for the country because he’s [Hamza Choudhury] playing at the highest level – the English Premier League. It would be better for the country if we had three or four more Hamzas. Hamza coming to Bangladesh would be a good thing for everyone.”

The participants at the AFC A Licence coaching course. Photo: BFF

Jamal, who is currently without a club, has come from Denmark for participating in the coaching diploma where he a total of 24 current and former men’s and women’s players are taking part.

Jamal, also a grassroots ambassador of the BFF, also met young academy kids at the BFF artificial turf, signing autographs and distributing jerseys among them.

“It felt good to see the young kids with their dreams of becoming footballers. I was at their stage once, and I had idols. Maybe they idolise me, which is a proud thing for me,” Jamal added.

