Women active in past political movements to get priority for reserved seats: Rizvi

The BNP will nominate candidates for reserved women’s seats in the 13th Parliament from among those who played active roles in past political movements, the ruling party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (11 April).

Speaking to journalists at the party’s central office in Nayapaltan, Rizvi expressed confidence that deserving candidates would be selected through a structured process.

Rizvi, also an adviser to the prime minister, said, “Those with proven contributions to political movements, the ability to speak effectively in Parliament, and strong reputations in society would be prioritised for the reserved women’s seats.”

He revealed that around 500 nomination forms were sold yesterday (10 April), with distribution continuing this morning from 10am. The process of selling and submitting forms will run for three days, concluding tomorrow.

“Applications will be reviewed by a board comprising senior party leaders. Further details of the selection process will come soon,” he said.

Rizvi said, “We expect the party to follow democratic norms, as it does when selecting parliamentary candidates.”

“Interested candidates will submit completed forms along with the required documents, and the process will proceed accordingly,” he added.

He added that expectations are high because this time has come following 16 to 17 years of political struggle.

Highlighting the role of women, Rizvi noted that many had faced repression for expressing opinions, including arrests and harassment.

“Women who have contributed significantly to the party’s movement and endured repression will certainly be considered for nomination,” he said.

The final day for purchasing and submitting nomination forms for reserved women’s seats is tomorrow (12 April).

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/women-active-past-political-movements-get-priority-reserved-seats-rizvi-1408596