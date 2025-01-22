Withdrawal of fictitious, free speech-cases by February: Asif Nazrul

Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul has hoped that cases related to free speech under the Cyber Security Act will be withdrawn within two weeks, while those marked as ‘fictitious’ lawsuits will be revoked within the month of February.

He made the disclosure while talking to the media at the secretariat in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Asif Nazrul noted that some 322 free-speech cases, initiated during the previous government, were under trial. As the law ministry has scopes to play a role here, some 113 cases have already been withdrawn through public prosecutors.