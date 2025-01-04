Why quota for women in the national parliament?

In 1986, the weekly Jai Jai Din, edited by Shafiq Rehman, published a cover story titled “The Parliament’s Adornment: Thirty Sets of Ornaments.” The report created quite a stir among readers. It discussed the nomination of women for the 30 reserved seats in the National Parliament. The article not only contained factual information but was satirical.

In the 1986 election, General Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s Jatiya Party won a majority in parliament. At that time, 30 seats in parliament were reserved for women. Many women eagerly sought nominations from the Jatiya Party, with some of the lucky ones receiving the nomination, while others, disappointed by the party’s indifference, expressed their frustration. Some even claimed that they had invested a lot of effort, money, and even youth in their bids to gain the party’s nomination. What would become of them now?

We know that the 300 members elected through direct voting in parliament are the ones who nominate women for the reserved seats. According to our Constitution, this is the prescribed method. These members act under the instructions of their party leaders, and personal connections with the party leader and their associates often play a role in the nominations. In most cases, these nominees are close relatives or friends of the leaders. After reading the report, Jatiya Party Chairman and President Hussain Muhammad Ershad was furious. Party thugs attacked Jai Jai Din’s office and wreaked havoc. The newspaper was then banned.