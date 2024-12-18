Why is BNP not happy with Dr Yunus’ speech?

Mentioning that it would a historical event for the young people to be able to cast their votes, Professor Yunus said, “All steps must be taken to make this a smooth process. It is my sincere wish that the first-time young voters set a tradition with a nearly 100 per cent turnout.” In Australia and several other countries, it is compulsory to vote. Fines are imposed if votes are not cast with no valid reason. The chief advisor didn’t mention if the interim government had any such plans. The election of 2008 is evidence that a large turnout of voters does not necessarily ensure sustainable democracy.

The chief advisor said, “Political consensus is necessary for any reform that is taken up. In the first phase the interim government has created six reform commissions. I hope they will submit their final reports very soon. We are moving towards forming a commission with the heads of the six commissions, for the creation of national consensus commission. The function of this will be to exchange views with political parties and all quarters to identify the areas for consensus and then come up with recommendations for implementation.”

The compilation of a voters’ list may not be tough, but it will be extremely difficult to reach a national consensus on election and other reforms. There are strong differences between the political parties on various issues. Jamaat-e-Islami and the left leaning parties are eager for proportional elections while BNP is vehemently against this. The leftist parties more or less are in agreement on the four pillars of state, but these are opposed by the Islamic parties. There is also no consensus on whether to have a bicameral or a unicameral parliament.

But everyone is in consensus about one matter, and that is national elections under a non-partisan caretaker government. There is also no dissent about the present interim government in the caretaker role for the next election. The problem will arise if any of the advisors of the government want to contest in the election.