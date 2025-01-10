Why does the proclamation of July uprising matter?

Growing discontent among citizens over structural problems like pervasive corruption, economic inequality, poor governance, and environmental oversight led to the July uprising. The struggles of marginalised communities were made worse by long-standing complaints about the political and administrative systems’ lack of accountability and transparency. The tipping point was when a number of crises—such as rising economic inflation, declining quality of public services, and the administration’s inaction in mitigating persistent natural disasters—sparked public indignation. The uprising was further fuelled by youth-led movements demanding structural reforms and greater inclusivity in decision-making processes. Digital platforms played a crucial role in mobilising protests, spreading awareness, and uniting voices across the country.

The July uprising became a manifestation of collective anger against decades of systemic neglect and a demand for transformative change, aiming to establish a more just, accountable, and sustainable governance framework in Bangladesh. This underscores why a proclamation for the July uprising is an imperative clarion call for our time.

In a time marked by systemic disparities and escalating discontent, such a declaration transcends a mere announcement, serving instead as a foundational ideological pillar that validates the revolution’s legitimacy. It weaves a unifying narrative, articulates collective grievances, envisions a future rooted in equity, and ignites the momentum required for transformative, collective action. By anchoring the uprising in principles of justice, solidarity, and resilience, the proclamation establishes moral and political legitimacy, compelling both adherents and adversaries to reckon with its transformative agenda. Moreover, as a historical document, it immortalises the spirit of the uprising, preserving its significance for posterity.

Throughout history, proclamation has been an essential tool in shaping revolutions and transformative movements. They outline the desires of the masses, capture the spirit of revolutionary intent, and offer a unified plan of action. A proclamation’s capacity to express a distinct vision is the first of several reasons why it is vital. Clarity of purpose matters during times of upheaval when the status quo is questioned. A proclamation unites disparate voices behind a common cause, serving as a manifesto. Take the American colonies’ Declaration of Independence (1776). In addition to reaffirming the colonies’ independence from British domination, this historic document persuasively presented the philosophical foundations of their demands, which were based on the principles of equality, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The declaration gave the American Revolution broad support and moral legitimacy by outlining complaints and a vision for just governance.

Furthermore, proclamations serve to galvanise the masses. A well-crafted proclamation transcends mere words, striking a chord with the emotions and aspirations of the people. This dynamic is best shown by the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789), which was first issued during the French Revolution. This proclamation reshaped the relationship between the state and the person and was based on the Enlightenment ideals of equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Proclamations are also important because they give revolutionary forces legitimacy. They are declarations of moral and legal authority as well as calls to action. One such example is Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation (1863). It proclaimed the freedom of enslaved people in Confederate states, redefining the American Civil War as a fight for human liberty, even though it was essentially a wartime measure. The Union’s cause gained international support and strengthened its moral standing by being in line with the universal principles of justice and freedom. Additionally, proclamations act as historical landmarks. They immortalise the inception of transformative moments, providing future generations with a lens through which to understand the aspirations and struggles of their forebears. The Proclamation of the Irish Republic (1916), read during the Easter Rising, underscored the Irish people’s demand for self-determination. Though the uprising was suppressed, the proclamation became a symbol of resistance, fuelling the eventual realisation of an independent Ireland.

These are just a few examples of how these documents have influenced their respective revolutions and sparked innumerable fights for equality and justice around the world. Their capacity to turn ideas into deeds and inscribe the spirit of revolution into history is what gives them their enduring impact.

The proclamation of the July uprising, led by a courageous student movement that toppled a fascist regime at the cost of at least 1,500 lives, will be a profound declaration of justice, resilience, and rebirth. It will commemorate the martyrs who paid the ultimate price to liberate the nation from tyranny, while condemning the oppressive regime and its heinous actions under the directive of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This will articulate the revolutionary vision of a society founded on equity, accountability, and democratic values. It will reaffirm the power of collective action and the indomitable spirit of the youth, who stood against systemic oppression.

This proclamation, which will represent both a confrontation with the past and an optimistic leap towards a better, freer tomorrow, will mark a turning point in the history of the country. A critical turning point in the country’s political trajectory came about when the interim government decided to endorse the July Proclamation a couple of weeks ago. The administration hopes to strengthen the legitimacy of the revolution and guarantee that the voices of those who gave their lives—especially the students and protesters—remain at the forefront of the story by incorporating active participants in the declaration process. This joint endeavour will highlight the value of inclusivity in forming the nation’s future administration and signify a shared dedication to the principles of justice, democracy, and human dignity.

Since the interim government binds itself with the goals and efforts of the revolutionaries, the proclamation can become both a formal declaration of change and an act of social reaffirmation. Through this approach, it can foster solidarity and show that the new political settlement will be based on widespread public engagement and accountability. The participation of those actively involved in the struggle guarantees that the proclamation can be a true manifestation of the desire of the people, rather than just a top-down announcement, confirming the fundamental nature of the revolution and safeguarding its course.

Monira Sharmin is joint convener and executive member at Jatiya Nagorik Committee.