BNP lawmaker Zainul Abdin Farroque (Noakhali-2) yesterday questioned Jamaat-e-Islami’s stance during the 1971 Liberation War and asked who carried out the killings of intellectuals on the eve of victory. The MP said this during a discussion in the parliament on proposed budget for 2026-27 fiscal year.

“I do not wish to inflame the House with arguments. I only want to say this: judge yourselves for where you stood in 1971. We need not remind you. Just look toward the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur,” MP Zainul said.

“Who carried out those killings on the eve of independence? Who tried to render Bangladesh brainless? Reflect on that,” he also said, referring to the killing of luminaries by the collaborators of Pakistan Army in the days ahead of December 16, 1971 to cripple the future nation intellectually.

Zainul said it is because of the freedom fighters who fought and won independence that the finance minister can present today’s budget.

“Therefore, through you [Speaker], I humbly request: at least increase the allowance for freedom fighters, so that your name is inscribed in golden letters in Bangladesh’s history,” he added.

Zainul also referred to the July uprising martyrs and injured, saying they should be remembered, but stressed that the legacy of 1971 should not be forgotten.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/who-killed-the-intellectuals-4209841