We want Proclamation of July revolution to bury Mujibist constitution: Hasnat Abdullah

The leaders of Students Against Discrimination expect the “Nazi Awami League”would be declared irrelevant in Bangladesh by the Proclamation of July revolution.

They also want the “Mujibist” constitution to be declared “buried” by the proclamation.

Leaders of the Students Against Discrimination made the remarks at a press conference at the platform’s central office in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Sunday.

The Students Against Discrimination is set to unveil the Proclamation of July revolution at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka at 3:00 pm on 31 December.

The platform briefed the media on the proclamation at the press conference.