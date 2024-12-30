We want Proclamation of July revolution to bury Mujibist constitution: Hasnat Abdullah

The leaders of Students Against Discrimination expect the “Nazi Awami League”would be declared irrelevant in Bangladesh by the Proclamation of July revolution.
They also want the “Mujibist” constitution to be declared “buried” by the proclamation.
Leaders of the Students Against Discrimination made the remarks at a press conference at the platform’s central office in the capital’s Bangla Motor on Sunday.
The Students Against Discrimination is set to unveil the Proclamation of July revolution at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka at 3:00 pm on 31 December.
The platform briefed the media on the proclamation at the press conference.
Addressing the media conference, Students Against Discrimination coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, “We want the Mujibist constitution to be declared buried. The grave of the Mujibist constitution of 1972 will be dug from the same place where the one-point demand was declared. We expect the Nazi Awami League will be declared irrelevant in the Proclamation of July revolution.”
Hasnat Abdullah thinks the Proclamation of July revolution should have been made on 5 August.
He expressed that as it did not happen, the pro-fascist forces have been plotting everywhere, including the media and intellectual arenas.
Questions are being aroused on the legitimacy despite the revolution standing on the blood of more than 2,000 martyrs and over 20,000 injured.
Speaking at the conference, former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination and chief organiser of Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens Committee) Sarjis Alam said, “We have crossed only a step of the revolution. The Proclamation of July revolution should have been made before.”
“We believe this proclamation will uphold the aspirations and expectations of everyone as our revolution held all anti-fascist people together,” he added.
Mentioning that a draft of the proclamation has already been prepared, Sarjis Alam added, “Opinions are being taken from the people, who participated directly in this revolution regardless of the political parties, opinions, religions and ages. The draft is now undergoing correction, revision and development.”
Replacement of Mujibist constitution
Replying to a query, Hasnat Abdullah said, “The Indian aggression has been installed through the principles of the 1972 constitution. The proclamation will clarify how the Mujibist constitution destroyed the aspirations of mass people and how exactly we want to replace it… The Second Republic is a legal issue. We are not going to focus on this now.”
Chiming in the discussion, chief coordinator of Students Against Discrimination Abdul Hanna Masud, who was sitting by Hasnat Abdullah, said, “We will announce the Proclamation of July revolution on behalf of the Students Against Discrimination. It is the responsibility of the government to add it to the constitution to create the Second Republic.”
Political party under a different name
Replying to another query, Sarjis Alam said, “Neither Students Against Discrimination nor Jatiya Nagorik Committee will be a political party. Students Against Discrimination is a symbol of unity of the July revolution. This unique platform will remain as a symbol of our unity and will never become a political party.”
“The new political party will be formed under a different name,” he insisted.
prothom alo