‘We have made it’: Tasnim Jara submits nomination papers for Dhaka-9 as independent candidate

Within two days, she managed to collect nearly 5,000 signatures. Photo: Facebook

Former National Citizen Party (NCP) joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara has submitted her nomination papers for Dhaka-9 constituency as an independent candidate for the upcoming national election, following her resignation from the party.

She filed the papers today (29 December) at the Election Commission office in the capital’s Sabujbagh.

After submitting the nomination papers, Tasnim Jara shared the update with her followers on Facebook, posting photos from the commission office and writing, “We have made it.”

Along with the nomination paper, she submitted documents showing the support of 1% of the constituency’s voters.

Yesterday (28 December), she posted on Facebook that to contest independently she needed signatures from at least 4,693 voters of the constituency. In another Facebook post after midnight, she noted that she still required around 1,500 more signatures.

Within two days, she managed to collect nearly 5,000 signatures.

Earlier, on Saturday (27 December), Tasnim Jara resigned from the NCP in protest against the party’s electoral alliance with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

She had previously been nominated by the party to contest from Dhaka-9.

After stepping down from the party, she announced her decision to run in the constituency as an independent candidate.