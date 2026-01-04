Wave of nomination cancellations for BNP rebel candidates

Highlights

EC cancelled nominations of at least 50 rebel BNP candidates

Nomination of at least four BNP-nominated candidates also cancelled

Nomination-seekers may appeal against cancellation from 5 to 11 January

81 nominations of Dhaka city’s 238 candidates declared invalid

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the nominations of at least 50 rebel BNP candidates who had submitted nomination papers as independents in different constituencies.

In most cases, the cancellations were due to discrepancies in the signatures of one percent of voters in their respective constituencies, which independent candidates are required to submit.

The scrutiny process will continue until 4 January. Candidates whose nominations have been cancelled may file appeals with the Election Commission from 5 to 11 January. After the appeal process, disposal of appeals and the withdrawal of candidacies, the EC will announce the final list of candidates on 20 January. Voting will be held on 12 February.

In Narayanganj-1 constituency, the nomination of independent candidate and Jubo Dal leader Mohammad Dulal was cancelled. The returning officer said accurate information could not be found while verifying the one-percent voter signatures submitted by the former Jubo Dal leader.

Infographic: TBS

In Narayanganj-3, the nomination of independent candidate and former state minister in a BNP government, Rezaul Karim, was cancelled due to incomplete information in his affidavit.

In Narayanganj-5, the nominations of BNP-leaning businessman Abu Zafar Ahmed Babul and metropolitan BNP convenor Sakhawat Hossain Khan, both contesting as independents, were cancelled.

In Gazipur-2 (Sadar-Tongi), the nomination of BNP rebel candidate Salauddin Sarkar, executive president of the central committee of the Jatiya Sramik Dal, was cancelled.

In Munshiganj-1 (Sirajdikhan-Sreenagar), the nominations of two leaders who contested as independents against party decisions – central BNP volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sopu and district BNP convening committee member Momin Ali – were cancelled.

In Munshiganj-3, the nomination of district BNP member secretary Md Mohiuddin, who submitted papers as an independent, was cancelled due to discrepancies in information.

In Tangail-1, the nomination of BNP rebel candidate Mohammad Ali was cancelled due to errors in the one-percent voter signatures.

In Chattogram-1 (Mirsharai), the nomination of BNP rebel candidate Shahidul Islam Chowdhury was cancelled for failing to submit a party nomination.

In Chattogram-5 (Hathazari), the nominations of independent candidate and former BNP central committee deputy treasurer SM Fazlul Haque, and independent BNP candidate Barrister Sakila Farzana, daughter of former whip Wahidul Alam, were cancelled due to discrepancies in the mandatory one-percent voter signature verification.

In Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga), the nomination of BNP rebel candidate AKM Abu Taher was cancelled after he was identified as a loan defaulter in a CIB report. He had claimed to be a BNP candidate, although the party-nominated candidate in this constituency is Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

In Jashore-1 (Sharsha upazila), the nominations of two BNP rebel candidates – former MP Mofiqul Hasan Tripti and Sharsha upazila BNP president Abul Hasan Jahir – were cancelled. Tripti’s nomination was cancelled for not submitting a party nomination, while Jahir’s was cancelled due to errors in one-percent voter signatures.

In Jashore-2, the nominations of BNP leaders Mohammad Ishaq and Zahurul Islam were cancelled for not submitting party nomination papers. In the same constituency, the nomination of BNP-nominated candidate Shamsul Haque was cancelled due to deficiencies in signature and TIN-related information.

In Jashore-4 (Bagherpara-Abhaynagar and Basundia Union), the nominations of BNP-nominated candidate TS Ayub and BNP rebel independent candidate Advocate Syed AH Saberul Haque Sabu were cancelled. TS Ayub was found to be a loan defaulter at Dhaka Bank.

In Satkhira-3, the nomination of BNP independent candidate Dr Shahidul Alam was cancelled due to errors in the one-percent voter signature documents.

In Satkhira-4, the nomination of BNP independent candidate Abdul Wahed was cancelled for the same reason.

In Sylhet-2, the nomination of Abrar Elias, son of BNP leader Ilias Ali and an independent candidate, was cancelled. However, the returning officer declared the nomination of BNP-nominated candidate Tahsina Rushdi Luna, wife of Ilias Ali, to be valid.

In Jhalokathi-1, the nominations of BNP-backed independent candidate Golam Azam Saikat due to discrepancies in one-percent voter signatures; independent (BNP) candidate Main Alam Firozi due to the presence of a deceased voter’s signature; and independent (BNP leader) candidate Colonel Mostafizur Rahman due to discrepancies in signatures and failure to repay loans were cancelled.

In Kurigram-3 (Ulipur), the nomination of BNP leader Abdul Khaleq, who contested as an independent, was declared invalid for forging voter signatures.

In Mymensingh-7 (Trishal), the nomination of BNP-nominated candidate Dr Mahbubur Rahman Liton was cancelled for concealing information in his affidavit.

In Narayanganj-2, the nomination of independent candidate and former BNP MP Ataur Rahman Angur remains suspended, as does that of former BNP MP Mohammad Ali in Narayanganj-4.

In Sylhet-3, the nomination of BNP candidate MA Malik was suspended pending verification of documents related to dual citizenship. Additionally, in Sylhet-6, the nomination of BNP candidate Faisal Ahmed Chowdhury was suspended for failing to submit income tax documents.

Also, the nomination of BNP-backed independent candidate Khaim Choudhury in Sherpur-2 (Nakla–Nalitabari) constituency has been officially cancelled.

Not only BNP rebel candidates, but also the nominations of several other candidates – including Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, CPB general secretary Abdullah Kafi, Jatiya Party’s Anisul Islam Mahmud, and several others who sought BNP nominations – have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a total of 238 candidates have submitted nomination papers in 20 parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka city. Of them, the nominations of 161 candidates have been declared valid, 81 nominations have been cancelled, and one nomination has been put on hold.

Speaking to The Business Standard about candidates whose nominations were cancelled during scrutiny, Election Commission Secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar said that any injustice to a candidate in the appeal process would be rectified. “The grounds on which returning officers cancelled nominations will be examined during the appeal. If it is found that the reasons for cancellation are not valid, the nomination will be accepted in accordance with the law,” he said.

Regarding complaints of technical problems in collecting information related to the support of one percent of voters required for independent candidates, he said that if anyone can prove that they were disadvantaged due to a lack of access to information, the matter would be given serious consideration during the appeal hearing.

Under Election Commission regulations, returning officers may cancel nominations for providing false information in affidavits, contesting elections while holding profit-making positions, complications related to independent candidates’ signature requirements, dual citizenship, or loan default status.