Water Weaponisation And The Indus Crisis: A Treaty Broken, A Region At Risk

The land between the rivers, the cradle of human civilisation, is being transformed, carefully and deliberately, into its grave. History is not merely repeating itself; it is returning in its most dangerous and unforgiving form. This is the age of water wars.

But unlike the conflicts of ancient Mesopotamia, this is not a struggle of tribes armed with primitive tools. This is a confrontation between nuclear-armed states, executed through satellites, real-time hydrological controls, advanced dam engineering, and selective obedience to international law. To ignore this moment is not ignorance; it is an invitation to catastrophe.

On 23 April 2025, India placed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, an unprecedented and unexplained action. On 8 August 2025, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at The Hague responded with precision and authority.

In its Final Award, the Court characterised India’s conduct as “water weaponisation” and reaffirmed a foundational principle of international treaty law: India has no legal right to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally. The PCA further directed India to ensure uninterrupted flows of the Western Rivers, the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, as guaranteed under the 1960 Treaty.

Yet law without enforcement is only paper. Despite a binding ruling, the international system watched as compliance disappeared. Almost weekly political statements and media soundbites about “weaponising the treaty” reduced a grave legal and humanitarian emergency into background noise.

Meanwhile, the real violation, documented, measurable, and devastating, continued unchecked.

Between late April and May 2025, India crossed a line that cannot be explained away as diplomacy, technical disagreement, or climate variability. During this period, India deliberately manipulated dam operations on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, engineering artificial drying of riverbeds followed by sudden, destructive flooding downstream in Pakistan.

This was not mismanagement. This was not a seasonal fluctuation. This was a coordinated hydrological assault.

Let the evidence speak in numbers, not slogans. At Marala Headworks, the first control structure where the Chenab enters Pakistan, the flow data is unequivocal. On 23 April 2025, inflows stood at approximately 14,800 cusecs. By 2 May, they had been throttled to around 8,000 cusecs.

On 3 May, flows were abruptly released at over 55,000 cusecs, overwhelming downstream canals, eroding embankments, depositing sediment, and destroying standing crops. By 6 May, the river was again choked to below 4,000 cusecs.

This pattern of strangulation followed by shock release repeated throughout the month with a precision that rules out coincidence or error.

These are not disputed figures. They are recorded hydrological data. Can any Ministry of Water deny these numbers?

Satellite imagery provides independent corroboration. Data from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel programme shows abrupt changes in water colouration at the Baglihar Dam on 1 May 2025, consistent with reservoir flushing and sediment discharge.

Following this, dam gates remained closed for extended periods, manufacturing artificial scarcity downstream, before sudden releases restored flows at damaging levels. Similar operational patterns were observed at the Kishanganga Dam on a tributary of the Jhelum.

These are not normal operations for run-of-the-river hydropower projects. Such projects have limited storage capacity and are specifically designed to minimise flow manipulation. Extreme and repeated fluctuations of this magnitude are neither technically necessary nor environmentally defensible.

In engineering terms, this is intentional flow modulation, designed to maximise downstream harm while maintaining plausible deniability upstream.

The law is equally clear.

Under international humanitarian law, attacks on objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, including water resources and agricultural systems, are prohibited. This principle is embedded in the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols and reinforced by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The deliberate manipulation of dams to induce flooding, drought, crop failure, and economic collapse downstream fits squarely within this prohibition.

By legal definition, the dam manipulation carried out by India in April and May 2025 constitutes a war crime. This conclusion is not rhetorical. It is derived from intent, pattern, and effect, each established through data, satellite evidence, and operational conduct.

The asymmetry of this situation makes the conduct even more indefensible. India has divided its territory into 22 river basins and enjoys per capita water availability of approximately 1,500 cubic metres.

Pakistan depends overwhelmingly on a single basin system, with per capita availability now below 800 cubic metres, far beneath internationally recognised water-stress thresholds. There is no legal, ethical, or engineering justification for force-flushing or choking rivers under these conditions.

And yet, the greatest tragedy may not be the act itself, but the prolonged silence and institutional negligence that allowed it to mature into a crisis. This was not sudden. It was foreseeable.

As early as December 2001, following the attack on the Indian Parliament, India’s Cabinet Committee on Security openly discussed revoking the Indus Waters Treaty as part of what it termed “coercive diplomacy”. The logic was chillingly simple: water would become a pressure valve, capable of inflicting economic distress and food insecurity without firing a single shot.

That doctrine reached its logical conclusion on 23 April 2025, when India formally suspended the treaty. The groundwork had been laid for more than a decade.

Since 2013, treaty safeguards were steadily eroded, not only by Indian policy but also by dangerous naivety within Pakistan itself.

For years, self-styled experts with little understanding of hydraulic engineering or treaty law advocated “revisiting” the treaty under the banner of climate change. They failed to grasp a basic strategic reality: flexibility always favours the stronger riparian.

Their language was later adopted almost verbatim by India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti to justify suspension, citing climate variability and exceptional circumstances.

While Pakistan debated abstractions, India invested in dominance. Through the Central Water Commission and the National Water Informatics Centre, India operates the India-WRIS platform, integrating real-time river discharge, glacier melt trends, reservoir operations, and basin-wide rainfall analytics across the Upper Indus system.

India sees every drop. Pakistan sees the consequences when the flow disappears.

Against this backdrop, silence from Pakistan’s institutions becomes indefensible. After placing the treaty in abeyance, India proceeded with the Sawalkote Hydropower Project (1,856 MW) and the Dulhasti Stage II expansion (260 MW) as faits accomplis, projects that permanently alter basin hydrology.

Silence in the face of such developments begins to resemble facilitation rather than resistance.

Repeated public warnings by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister about India’s “weaponisation of water” have lost impact, reduced to ritual statements for media visibility. Farmers, hydrologists, and engineers have been witnessing the damage in real time.

Binding rulings from the PCA remain ignored. What value do words hold when no legal action follows before the International Court of Justice or the International Criminal Court?

Sometimes, states do not fall to invasion or bombardment; they collapse quietly, through thirst.

History offers clear warnings. In 1976, Maulana Bhashani mobilised nearly two million people in the Farakka Long March to resist the diversion of the Ganges, recognising that water deprivation, if left unanswered, becomes an existential threat.

Today, Pakistan stands at a similar crossroads, but with far stronger instruments at its disposal: satellite-based evidence, hydrological science, binding treaty law, and international judicial forums.

Delay, in this context, is not neutrality or restraint; it is surrender through neglect.

The evidence is no longer circumstantial. Hydrological records, satellite imagery, reservoir operation behaviour, and temporal correlation establish intent, pattern, and effect.

Public statements by India’s leadership boasting of using water to bring adversaries “to their knees” remove any remaining doubt. This is a prima facie case under international law.

This is not an indictment of the Indian people. The majority seek peace, stability, and coexistence. Weaponising water benefits no population.

It destabilises an entire region and raises the risk of escalation between nuclear-armed neighbours.

For Pakistan, this is no longer a diplomatic issue. Water security is the mother of all securities. It precedes cheap electricity, food production, economic stability, and national survival.

Without water, nothing else exists.

Nearly ten months have passed since the treaty was suspended. Ten months of documented harm. Ten months of ignored rulings. Ten months of inertia.

Must the question now be asked plainly: why the sluggishness? Why, despite overwhelming legal and technical evidence, has no decisive action been taken before the ICJ or ICC?

Two hundred and fifty million people will not compromise on water. They cannot. History shows that states do not always fall to invasion. Sometimes, they collapse quietly from thirst.

The time for letters, committees, and rhetorical protest has passed. Delay is not neutrality. It is a surrender by neglect.