Warned Bangladesh army and saw a change

United Nation (UN) high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk has said the regime change in Bangladesh came after their warning to Bangladesh Army to refrain from taking part in any sort of repressive acts.

He said this in an interview on BBC’s HARDtalk programme on Wednesday. BBC presenter Stephen Sucker conducted the interview.

Stephen Sucker highlighted the situations prevailing in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and other war-torn countries and said the UN seems to be powerless in resolving this situation in compliance with international laws and values.

Volker Turk said, “I am giving you an example of Bangladesh last year. During July-August, there were massive demonstrations of students, they had enough of the previous government under Sheikh Hasina, there was massive repression happening.”