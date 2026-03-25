War Against Iran- Role of Kushner & Witkoff!

With the US-Israel-Iran war spelling greater headache, economically, politically, diplomatically as well as socially, for even the most powerful, it isn’t surprising that President Donald Trump has begun giving hints of choosing a way out. However, there is no guarantee that this move maybe actually pursued and Trump may not once again yield to pro-Israel elements favoring continuity of the war. Paradoxically, at one level great importance is being given to war against Iran being a great blunder. Clearly, the continuity of the war for more than three weeks suggests that war was begun without taking adequate stock of Iran’s potential to retaliate and withstand the strikes. The billion dollar question is, where has US, in other words Trump, erred? Perhaps, there is yet another angle to US-Israel-Iran war which has yet to be given substantial importance. Yes, this refers to probable role of President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (a Jew), who is believed to have strong ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Undeniably, Netanyahu has extremely good relations with Trump also. What cannot be missed is the importance given by Trump to Kushner in pursuit of the so-called peace plan for Gaza. He has played the role of US mediator on this front. On the Iran-front, his role has extended beyond that of a mediator. Kushner is believed to have played a major role in convincing Trump about going ahead with Netanyahu’s plan to strike at Iran. Certainly, if Netanyahu had not tried all his cards, persuading Trump personally and reportedly doing the same through Kushner, the situation in Middle East would have been different today. This suggests, Trump has not simply erred by yielding to Netanyahu. He may have weakened before what his son-in-law argued for. Emotionally, Trump gave in. Perhaps.

Before US and Israel initiated the war against Iran, Kushner along with Steve Witkoff were playing the role of key envoys in talks with Iran at Geneva. The two did not pay serious attention to the talks, according to reports. In essence, it is possible, they had probably made plans about initiating the war against Iran and talks carried minimal importance for them. This is also suggested by their lack of technical expertise regarding nuclear program, which was supposed to be a key subject of talks with Iran. There are also reports of their having given “misleading information” to Trump about Geneva-talks. They apparently convinced him that talks were just being used by Iran to gain more time (for its nuclear-plans) and this probably prompted Trump to say yes to strikes against Iran.

There is also a view, Witkoff and Kushner failed to understand what Iran was willing to compromise on. This was perhaps due to their lack of nuclear-expertise or simply because they were not taking talks seriously. If serious importance was given to Iran’s stand and if US had included a nuclear expert in the talks, war may not have begun. But this argument falls apart when it is considered that prior to talks, Witkoff and Kushner had already probably opted to pursue the war-path. Their key strategy was convincing Trump to opt for this. There is some logic in the two being viewed as “Israeli assets” who “conspired” to convince Trump to start the war.

Trump is reportedly fairly displeased at present with Witkoff and Kushner regarding the mess that Iran-war is leading to. Questions are also being raised about Kushner’s controversial role in Middle East. He formed Affinity Partners in 2021 which has raised greater part of its funds from Middle East Rulers. He is also playing the role of Middle East Envoy. Naturally, while serving as a government envoy, his trying to secure funds for his own company has raised questions about his controversial role in the region. His representatives are, reportedly, trying to raise $5 billion for his private equity firm while he is his country’s Middle East Envoy. Paradoxically, soon after Trump returned to office for the second term, Kushner announced that he would not seek more foreign investments. That doesn’t seem to be the case. He has also claimed that he is following the law. Is he or not?

Trump may perhaps just blink at the funding of his firm. But the same may not be the case regarding his have reportedly convinced him to begin the strike against Iran. Trump himself is caught in a difficult situation. There is a view, Kushner has received funds to start war against Iran. Whatever be reason, irrespective of whatever/whoever be source of his funds, at present, people and leaders in Middle East are hardly pleased at the turns being taken by war against Iran. Neither expected Iran to retaliate in this manner and for the war to show no signs of coming to a quick end. Witkoff and Kushner had apparently expected a quick defeat of Iran. Chances are their role, particularly that of Kushner, in having begun the US-Israel-Iran war is going to raise more questions and become more controversial spelling a greater political as well diplomatic headache for Trump. If this conflict was not spelling a major headache for Trump, he would not have begun giving signals about “talks with Iran” for “ending the war.” The billion dollar question is whether he would be able to seriously pursue this without being compelled to yield to those favoring its continuity, who may still be entertaining the belief about easily defeating Iran!