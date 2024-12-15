Want relations with India based on mutual interests, respect: Adviser Touhid

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain has said Bangladesh wants cordial relations with India based on mutual interests and respect, as it does with all other nations.

He made the remarks during a meeting with government officials, freedom fighters, public representatives, politicians, journalists, and civil society representatives in Belabo upazila of Narsingdi today.

Touhid Hossain said the interim government’s objective is ultimately to transfer power through a fair and credible election.

“There is no room for doubt about it. Our first task is to restore stability in the country. We will organise the elections by paving the way for fundamental reforms so that no government can deviate from that path.

“Those who toppled the oppressive regime have certain demands. They seek reforms, and we have been tasked with implementing them.”

Touhid said these reforms will require time and urged all to have patience.

He also urged political parties to work towards a future where students are no longer compelled to protest on the streets.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Karim chaired the event, while former secretary of bridges division Zahid Hossain, MRDI Adviser Shahid Hossain, Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council Chairman Wahid Hossain, former air commodore of Bangladesh Air Force Khalid Hossain, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Raipura Circle) Afsan Al Alam, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, among others, were present there.

Daily Star