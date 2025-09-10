Violent protests, destruction and government resignations in Nepal

KATHMANDU, SEPT 10 The Kathmandu Post

What started as a protest against corruption on Monday turned into a widespread destruction of public and private properties the next day.

Raged over the state’s killings of 19 Gen Z protesters, hundreds of youths had started gathering in different locations from the morning on Tuesday. The crowd, initially chanting slogans, gradually turned into an anarchic mob.

Protesters not only torched the houses of outgoing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other leaders, but also seized control of properties under the legislature, judiciary and executive. They first took control of the New Baneshwar-based federal parliament building and set it on fire. Police had used force when similar attempts were made on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of several youths.

Within hours, the crowd swelled and spread to different locations. They broke the western gate of Singha Durbar and entered the country’s main administrative building, setting several ministries, plus the Prime Minister’s Office, on fire. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Ministry of Health and Population were among the top administrative buildings that were set ablaze.

Protesters also vandalised dozens of vehicles parked inside Singha Durbar. Fires continued to burn late into the evening. They did not spare the Supreme Court. The entire building of the top court was engulfed in flames and was burning till late at night. The fires in those important national properties haven’t just destroyed structures and furniture but also important documents of national and historical importance.

According to an official at the Supreme Court, almost nothing survived the fire. All legal documents and verdicts have turned into ashes.

While fires raged in national buildings in Kathmandu, protestors were busy vandalising Bhaisepati-based ministerial quarters. Ministers were airlifted from these places before the protestors set the newly constructed buildings on fire. Several video clips circulating on social media showed protesters looting arms from the security forces at Sigha Durbar.

The vandalism and arson that began early morning continued till late evening. The Office of the Commission Investigation on Abuse of Authority; District Administrative Office, Kathmandu; and several police stations were set on fire one after another. The offices of the Civil Aviation Authority, Department of Roads and Citizen Investment Trust were also torched. They did not spare different banks and shopping malls.

The destruction was not limited to the federal capital. Provincial assembly buildings, government offices, and personal properties of the elected representative came under the attacks. As per preliminary police reports, vandalism and arson have been reported at least in 17 districts.

Though the protest began as a Gen Z-led movement against corruption, it turned out to be an act of extreme anarchism. In their various statements, the Gen Z campaigners said attacking or torching private and public properties was never their plan and they had no involvement in such acts.

