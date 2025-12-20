Violence, protests spread nationwide after Hadi’s death

Several hundred protesters gathered at the city’s No 2 Gate intersection. Photo: Md Minhaz Uddin/TBS

Violence and unrest were reported across several parts of the country late Thursday night and yesterday (19 December) after Jumma prayer following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, who died while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

The protests, which began after news of his death spread on Thursday night, intensified in cities including Chattogram, Rajshahi, Bandarban, Sylhet, Kushtia, Habiganj, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Satkhira, Munshiganj, Lakshmipur, Faridpur, Gazipur, Brahmanbaria, and Benapole.

Chattogram

In Chattogram, protests continued from late Thursday night into early yesterday.

Police said several hundred protesters gathered at the 2 No Gate area around 11pm on Thursday, later splitting into groups that damaged the residence of former minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and staged a sit-in outside the residence of India’s Assistant High Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan in Khulshi.

Clashes broke out around 1am yesterday, leaving four people, including two police personnel, injured. Police used tear gas and detained 12 people, while security was later strengthened.

Rajshahi

An office of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League was demolished with a bulldozer early yesterday.

Witnesses said protesters gathered at Saheb Bazar Zero Point around 11:30pm on Thursday before marching to the party office in the Kumarpara area, where a bulldozer was used to tear down the structure around 1:30am.

Bandarban

In Bandarban, the residence of former Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was set on fire around midnight yesterday in the Rajar Math area.

Firefighters said protesters blocked their entry for about 15 minutes. The blaze was brought under control by 1:30am.

Sylhet and Kushtia

In Sylhet, protests were reported late Thursday night, during which the regional office of daily Prothom Alo in the Barutkhana area was damaged. In Kushtia, the district office of Prothom Alo was attacked around 1:30am yesterday in the Mojompur area.

Local journalists later said they were feeling unsafe following the incident.

Habiganj

Protests were reported in Habiganj yesterday following the killing of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi. Demonstrators blocked roads, staged rallies, and attacked an Awami League office and the local daily Amar Habiganj office, police said.

Barishal and Jhalakathi

In Barishal, protesters blocked the Dhaka–Barishal highway yesterday afternoon, causing severe disruption to traffic for several hours before withdrawing.

In Jhalakathi, protesters blocked the Dhaka–Jhalakathi highway from around 11:30pm on Thursday, bringing traffic to a standstill overnight.

Satkhira

In Satkhira, protests were held yesterday afternoon following Hadi’s death. A procession organised by the city unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir began from Asif Chattar around 2pm and ended with a rally at the New Market area.

Munshiganj

Agitated students and local residents staged a protest march and rally in Munshiganj town yesterday, demanding the highest punishment for those involved in the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi.

The programme began after Jumma prayers from the Old Kachari Central Shaheed Minar area.

A procession later marched along the city’s main roads and ended at the supermarket area, where a rally was held.

Lakshmipur

Protests were held in Lakshmipur district town after Jumma prayers yesterday, demanding a speedy trial of those responsible for the killing of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

The procession began after Jumma prayers from the Chak Bazar Central Mosque, with protesters carrying a symbolic coffin.

Faridpur

Students and local residents staged a sit-in in front of the Faridpur superintendent of police’s office yesterday, demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi.

The programme began around 11am. Protesters warned that further programmes would be announced if those responsible are not arrested immediately.

Gazipur

In Gazipur, protests began on Thursday night after news of Hadi’s death spread and continued into yesterday. Demonstrators blocked highways in areas including Shibbari and Tongi, with fires reported during the protests.

Separately, students from the Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) marched and blocked roads at Shibbari, while another blockade on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway near Tongi College Gate caused long traffic congestion.

Brahmanbaria

Protest marches and rallies were held in Brahmanbaria yesterday, demanding the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the killing of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

Separate protest programmes were organised in the afternoon by student groups and Hefazat-e-Islam.

Benapole

Students and general people staged a protest march titled “Long March to Border” at the Benapole international checkpost zero point yesterday, demanding the arrest of the killers of Iqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

The protest procession began around 11am from Benapole municipal market area and ended at the Benapole checkpost zero point, where a brief rally was held.

During the rally, protesters chanted slogans for Hadi and his platform, vowing to remain on the streets until the dreams of Hadi are fulfilled.