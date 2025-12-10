Verify identities before hiring domestic helps: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has called on city residents to verify the identity of domestic workers before hiring them, citing recent security concerns.

In a press release issued on Tuesday night (9 December), he referred to the recent double murder and robbery allegedly committed by a domestic worker in Mohammadpur on Monday (8 December).

The DMP chief also noted that incidents of house helps fleeing with valuables are also not new, and could be significantly reduced if households exercise caution.

He requested residents to collect and securely preserve the national identity card of the domestic worker, a recently taken passport-sized photograph, and the names and addresses of at least two guarantors, in order to confirm identity before hiring.

The DMP commissioner further urged citizens to cooperate with police by accurately filling out the tenant registration form and providing necessary information as part of routine security measures.

Police are racing to capture the domestic worker named Ayesha, suspects in Mohammadpur double murder.

According to law enforcement sources, Ayesha may have been involved in at least two incidents of theft from other households she worked for previously. Preliminary findings suggest that the Mohammadpur killings could have occurred after she was caught trying to steal again.