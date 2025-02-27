Uprising injured stage overnight sit-in before CA office demanding financial aid for all victims

July-August uprising injuries stage sit-in protest before the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on 26 February. Photo: Bangla Tribune

A group of protesters, who suffered injuries during the July-August uprising, is staging a sit-in before the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka to press home their three-point demand, including ensuring financial aid for uprising victims.

The protesters marched to the CA office and took position in front of it on Wednesday morning (26 February), reports Bangla Tribune.

Their demands include the removal of the ‘Category C’ designated for uprising injured who have recovered after treatment. Injured under this category will be prioritised for employment and rehabilitation programmes but will not receive any allowance.

Currently, families of the uprising martyrs are provided with a savings certificate worth Tk30 lakh. Severely injured individuals categorised under “Category A” receive a one-time payment of Tk5 lakh and a monthly allowance of Tk20,000.

Those with partial disabilities classified under “Category B” are granted a one-time payment of Tk3 lakh and a monthly allowance of Tk15,000.

The protesters have demanded that there be only two categories with those who have permanently lost their ability to work under Category A and those who are still able to work under Category B.

They have also sought an increase in the allowances fixed for the categories and ensuring jobs for the injured under Category B and for family members of those under Category A.

They also demand the introduction of a special protection act to ensure the safety of the uprising injured and families of all victims.

Their last demand is the introduction of a 24-hour toll-free hotline to ensure proper medical treatment, psychological counselling, prevention of harassment, and government assistance for the injured, and families of the injured and the martyred.

They declared that they would not leave until their demands were met.

“We will stay here all night. We will continue our protest indefinitely and will not return home until our demands are fulfilled,” Masud Rana Sourav, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, is quoted saying by The Daily Star in a report