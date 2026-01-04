UAE President, PM mourn death of Khaleda Zia

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Both leaders conveyed their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on this great loss, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His abundant mercy and forgiveness upon her, grant her a place in His eternal Paradise, and give patience and comfort to her family, relatives, and loved ones.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, said the UAE Embassy in Dhaka today (4 January).

In a separate condolence message addressed to the President of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin, the United Arab Emirates conveyed its deepest sympathies on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia.