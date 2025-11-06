U-turn on music, sports education: Win for ‘pressure groups’, loss for our students

TBS

Around the world, nations are investing in holistic education, emphasising arts, movement, and emotional intelligence, trying to produce students who are not only academically competent but also socially adaptable and mentally resilient.

And in Bangladesh, after remaining unresolved for years, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, on 28 August, decided to address the issue by finalising the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025, specifying four teaching posts — head teacher, assistant teacher, and assistant teachers for music and physical education.

Following the announcement of the plan to recruit music and physical education teachers, several religious organisations and political parties began objecting to the decision. They organised various programmes demanding its cancellation, and some also called for the appointment of religious studies teachers instead of music teachers.

On 13 October, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain said, “I have advised the education adviser to sit and discuss the matter, given that Hefazat and other Islamic scholars have raised objections to including music as a subject.”

Within days, the government reversed course — a move that commentators are saying is an attempt to avoid controversy.

A statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s press wing reads, “The Secretaries’ Committee opined that there were flaws in the project’s planning. Appointing such a small number of teachers would not bring any effective benefit to the primary education level and would create inequality.”

The clarification, however, offers no educational rationale. According to many educationists and academics, the government has likely reversed its decision under pressure from these groups to avoid controversy — but in doing so, it has set a negative precedent.

Anu Muhammad, economist, academic, and long-time political activist, was forthright in his criticism.

“Music, dance, and sports are essential for the mental development of children,” he said. He called the decision to remove these posts “deeply objectionable and unacceptable”, warning that “the government is narrowing children’s educational opportunities, shutting down avenues for creativity and expression. It is a highly dangerous step. We must reflect on what message the government is sending to the public through such actions.”

Anu Muhammad also questioned the political motives behind the decision, “Religious political parties oppose many things; they have little regard for creativity or cultural expression. Their demands are consistent with their ideological and political positions — so their objections are unsurprising. But how can the government so readily yield to them? A government must have a backbone. When it assumes responsibility for a nation, it must stand firm. Without that, how can it even call itself a government?”

The core of his argument strikes at the heart of the controversy: Instead of strengthening its institutions, the state appears to be retreating from them.

Manzoor Ahmed, Professor Emeritus at BRAC University and one of Bangladesh’s foremost education experts, offered a similarly sharp assessment.

“Participation in sports and cultural activities is essential for the physical and mental development of primary school children. Those who understand psychology will acknowledge this.”

He described the plan to recruit music and physical education teachers as “a very rational, necessary, and timely decision”. Its cancellation, he said, was “unexpected and unjustified.”

“It cannot be said at all that the general public across the country objected to this decision. Children playing sports and learning music — I do not believe ordinary people in society oppose these things. A few individuals may have objected to it. Yet the government, seemingly unsettled by that, overturned the earlier decision and halted the process. I found the government’s explanation for this reversal unconvincing.”

He hoped that the government would withdraw from this stance and reconsider the matter.

His words underscore what is at stake: the very philosophy of education in Bangladesh. The notion that music, physical activity, and cultural learning are dispensable reflects a narrow view of education — one that measures success by rote learning and exam scores rather than by creativity, empathy, and well-rounded development.

Bangladesh’s retreat from the globally accepted model of holistic learning signals a worrying disregard for the kind of future its young citizens deserve.

Educationist and social activist Rasheda K Choudhury, too, expressed her disappointment.

“We had hoped that this non-partisan interim government would think about the future of our younger generation. But we have seen no reflection of that here. On the contrary, they took up a positive initiative and then backed away from it. Why did they step back? It is quite clear that this happened under pressure from a particular group,” she said.

She highlighted that music and physical education can help children overcome device addiction and other bad habits.

“I must raise it that we can all see how addicted our students have become to digital devices. Recently, on BTV, the Notun Kuri competition was relaunched — and parents have said that this has helped their children move away from screen addiction.

“But now, at a time when Bangladesh’s young generation is being crushed by the twin scourges of drug and device addiction, music and sports offer a powerful means of escape. Why eliminate them? It is truly disheartening. I feel as though we are walking in reverse, not moving forward,” Rasheda K Choudhury further said.

Moreover, the capitulation sets a troubling precedent. By giving in to ideologically motivated pressure groups, the government has sent a signal that education policy can be dictated by intolerance rather than expertise.

As Anu Muhammad warned, “When various groups of citizens take to the streets with legitimate demands, the government responds with force. Yet in many cases, it yields to unreasonable demands, coercion, and intimidation.”

Rasheda K Choudury pointed out that the process to scrap the plan was improper and unwise.

“Because a certain group raised objections, the Secretaries’ Committee sat down and concluded that the original plan had weaknesses. If that was the case, why was such a flawed plan made in the first place — one that directly affects our students? None of them have answered that question.

“The Secretaries’ Committee has not offered any explanation either. They could have considered piloting the initiative or at least proposing an alternative,” she added.