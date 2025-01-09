Tulip Siddiq’s scandal and the politics of gratitude

H.M. Nazmul Alam

If Netflix were to produce a political thriller titled The Minister and Her Many Mansions, it would likely trend globally within hours. Tulip Siddiq, UK’s anti-corruption minister (yes, let’s all savour that job title for a moment), has become the centre of a political scandal so rich in plot twists, property deeds, and geopolitical side characters that even House of Cards feels like an Ikea instruction manual in comparison.

Let’s start with the flats. Pricey properties dotting London’s posh neighbourhoods have been gifted or linked to Siddiq through a delightful labyrinth of “family gratitude,” “political alliances,” and good old-fashioned South Asian familial loyalty. Imagine Monopoly, but instead of “Go to Jail,” the cards read: “Go to Parliamentary Ethics Committee. Do not pass. Go, do not collect public trust.”

The King’s Cross flat, worth a breezy 700,000 pounds, was reportedly a gift from Abdul Motalif, a property developer with ties to Bangladesh’s former ruling party, the Awami League. The justification? Gratitude for the financial support given by Siddiq’s parents during his “challenging time.” Because, as we all know, the standard repayment for a good loan in South Asian families isn’t a box of mishti, but prime London real estate.

And then there’s the nuclear subplot. In 2013, Siddiq was photographed alongside Sheikh Hasina, her aunt and former Bangladesh prime minister, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the signing ceremony of a $12.65 billion nuclear power plant deal between Bangladesh and Russia. Critics suggest funds from this deal may have trickled into plush London properties, and honestly, if this were a Marvel movie, that would be Siddiq’s villain origin story.

But don’t worry; her party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, insists he still has full confidence in her. Confidence, as defined in politics, is typically a temporary feeling that lasts right until the next front-page scandal. Meanwhile, Conservative MPs are circling like sharks around Siddiq, demanding inquiries, audits, and perhaps an entire season of Corruption: The Westminster Edition.

The subplot also features Tulip’s siblings, Azmina and Radwan, linked to a political think tank accused by Meta of running fake social media campaigns to suppress dissenting voices. Meta, the digital Godzilla, swooped in, shut down accounts, and delivered their report with the dramatic flair of a Black Mirror episode.

The media circus around Tulip Siddiq has reached its peak. Daily headlines dissect her financial disclosures, her living arrangements, and her curious pattern of inherited, gifted, or strategically rented homes. The latest in this drama says Siddiq now rents a 2.1-million-pound Finchley mansion owned by an Awami League affiliate. Naturally, she insists the rent is “market rate.” But let’s face it: if this is market rate, then London’s property market is a dystopian sci-fi economy.

But wait, there’s more! Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana, resides in a 1.4-million-pound home in Golders Green, reportedly owned by the son of a close ally and adviser to the former prime minister. The tangled financial web extends further when we consider that Siddiq also co-owns another flat worth 865,000 pounds with her husband.

What makes this entire affair ironic is Siddiq’s role as the UK’s anti-corruption minister. It’s like casting Walter White as the head of the DEA. And yet, despite the uproar, Siddiq remains in her post, steadfastly denying any wrongdoing. Her supporters insist the allegations are politically motivated, crafted by her aunt’s enemies back in Bangladesh. In true South Asian fashion, family and politics remain an inseparable, melodramatic soap opera.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh is now investigating an alleged embezzlement of 3.9 billion pounds linked to the nuclear power plant project. The ACC’s findings will undoubtedly either vindicate Siddiq or turn her into the anti-corruption minister who couldn’t pass her own audit. But here’s the kicker: the UK parliament’s standards watchdog has already reprimanded Siddiq once for failing to declare rental income on one of her properties. The oversight was dismissed as an “inadvertent error,” a phrase that politicians seem to have trademarked.

Her defenders argue that much of the scandal rests on guilt by association. But guilt by association becomes harder to dismiss when said associations involve property tycoons, political dynasties, and, oh yes, Vladimir Putin.

So what now? Will Tulip Siddiq weather the storm, or will this scandal become Labour’s Achilles’ heel in the next election cycle? The Conservatives are certainly banking on the latter, with key MPs already sharpening their rhetorical knives for future debates.

For now, we wait as Siddiq continues her starring role in the gripping saga of politics, property, and “gratitude.” The lesson here? When it comes to political scandals, always follow the money—and, apparently, the Land Registry records.

HM Nazmul Alam is lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages of the International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). He can be reached at [email protected].

