Tulip Siddiq slams Bangladesh corruption trial as ‘political vendetta’

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has dismissed her ongoing corruption trial in Bangladesh as a “farce” motivated by political revenge, accusing authorities in Dhaka of building the case on “fabricated accusations”.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the former UK City minister, who is being tried in absentia alongside her mother Sheikh Rehana, sister Azmina Siddique, and brother Radwan Mujib Siddique (Bobby), faces multiple corruption charges related to the allocation of plots in one of Bangladesh’s largest housing projects.

Siddiq, who is the niece of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said the allegations against her have “repeatedly shifted” over the past year but that she has “never been contacted by the Bangladeshi authorities once”.

“The so-called trial now underway in Dhaka is nothing more than a farce – built on fabricated accusations and driven by a clear political vendetta,” Siddiq wrote on X.

“I have never received a court summons, no official communication, and no evidence. If this were a genuine legal process, the authorities would have engaged with me or my legal team, responded to our formal correspondence, and presented the evidence they claim to hold. Instead, they have peddled false and vexatious allegations that have been briefed to the media but never formally put to me by investigators.”

The 42-year-old MP also accused Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, of refusing to meet her during a recent visit to London and of attempting to “smear” her name for “political points”.

“Even my offer to meet … Muhammad Yunus during his recent visit to London was refused,” she said.

“Such conduct is wholly incompatible with the principles of a fair trial that we uphold in the UK. I have been clear from the outset that I have done nothing wrong and will respond to any credible evidence that is presented to me. Continuing to smear my name to score political points is both baseless and damaging.”

On the opening day of the trial, Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) claimed Siddiq had “exerted pressure and influence” on Hasina to secure land allocations for her mother and siblings.

ACC deputy director Muhammad Salahuddin told Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 that Hasina, in collusion with senior officials, unlawfully obtained six 7,200sq ft plots in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project, and concealed ownership of housing properties in Dhaka.

The ACC has filed six cases against Hasina, naming Siddiq as an abettor in three, alongside her family members.

“A perusal of the records collected during the course of the investigation also reveals that the accused, Sheikh Hasina, influenced the allotment of the plots in the Purbachal New City Project in favour of the accused Sheikh Rehana, in violation of the rules,” Salahuddin told the court.

The next hearing is scheduled for 28 August.

The commission has launched several investigations into Siddiq in connection with alleged corruption during Hasina’s tenure.

On 31 July, charges were framed against 28 people, including Siddiq, Hasina, and several current and former housing ministry officials. Siddiq, who has not attended any pre-trial hearings, has been listed as a fugitive, with a warrant issued for her arrest in April.