Trade through Hili land port to resume Saturday after six days

Import and export activities through the Hili land port in Dinajpur are set to resume on Saturday after a six-day suspension, following the withdrawal of an indefinite strike by Indian traders.

The Indian traders decided to call off the strike after a meeting with officials of the South Dinajpur district administration, where they were assured that various problems affecting trade through the port would be addressed.

Rajesh Kumar Pappu, vice-president of the Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association in India, announced the decision in a letter on Friday.

Earlier on August 30, the association’s General Secretary Bikash Chandra Mondal had announced an indefinite suspension of import and export activities through the port.

Accordingly, the Indian traders’ association informed its counterparts in Bangladesh that import and export activities would resume from Saturday.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/trade-through-hili-land-port-to-resume-saturday