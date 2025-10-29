Those demanding referendum on same day as national polls aim to undermine July Charter: Porwar

Reiterating Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand for holding the referendum before the national election, the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has said that those insisting on conducting the referendum and the national election on the same day are effectively moving to render the July Charter meaningless.

“The referendum must be held in November, ahead of the national election. Those demanding that both be held on the same day — and claiming there is no room for discussion on the matter — are treading a disastrous path that will make the ‘July National Charter’ ineffective,” he said.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by Jamaat’s Dhaka South unit at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital today (28 October).

The rally and subsequent procession demanded punishment for those responsible for the “logi-boitha violence” of 28 October 2006, which the party claims led to killings.

He further alleged that some individuals within the government are plotting to stage a “farce” by scheduling the national election and referendum on the same day “just to please a particular party.”