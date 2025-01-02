The worst of times, the best of times

We could go on and on if we detailed the misdeeds, crime, corruption and cruelty of the past government. It was the authoritarian rule of Hasina, flanked by her family and cronies, by the sycophants in the civil service, in the law enforcement, the academia, the media, the professionals, anyone willing to sacrifice their conscience and dignity for a few crumbs of that toxic cake that, to them, tasted sweeter than honey.

And then July-August came along. The student movement demanding removal of the quota system in government jobs morphed into a mass movement against all forms of discrimination. Abu Sayeed is a symbol of that protest, stretching out his arms fearlessly in front of the fascist forces. He was shot dead at point-blank range. Others were similarly killed like flies. As a member of the police force lamented, the more they shot them, the more they came forward. They just wouldn’t stop.

Hasina spluttered in her rage, calling the students ‘razakars’. She was thirsty for blood, more blood. She was a personification of all the fairytale baddies combined — the ogres, the witches, the wicked queens and more. But our girls were no submissive Cinderellas and our boys were no privileged Prince Charmings. They stood up and forced her down.

August the fifth arrived. Hasina fled. A new Bangladesh arrived. It may not be perfect, the problems may seem to come in waves, the fallen powers and their allies are leaving no holds barred to create chaos and foil the government. But veins are flowing with young blood. Our 84-year-young chief advisor has the verve of youth and the experience of age. There is hope all around.